Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CLX, PFE, DPZ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), where a total of 14,492 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.3% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,100 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 258,865 contracts, representing approximately 25.9 million underlying shares or approximately 72.3% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 13, 2020, with 11,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 4,475 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 447,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.1% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 620,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring December 11, 2020, with 137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,700 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

