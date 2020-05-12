Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CLVS, SPG, AAP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Clovis Oncology Inc (Symbol: CLVS), where a total of 29,764 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of CLVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,400 underlying shares of CLVS. Below is a chart showing CLVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) options are showing a volume of 35,746 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 4,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 448,400 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 3,685 contracts, representing approximately 368,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 810,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,700 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CLVS options, SPG options, or AAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.