Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CL, HOG, A

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL), where a total volume of 34,771 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.9% of CL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 20,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CL. Below is a chart showing CL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) saw options trading volume of 11,893 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 86.1% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring December 13, 2019, with 3,938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,800 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

And Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) options are showing a volume of 14,805 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.3% of A's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,700 underlying shares of A. Below is a chart showing A's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

