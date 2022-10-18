Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CL, CLX, ISRG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL), where a total of 24,682 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.8% of CL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 9,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 960,500 underlying shares of CL. Below is a chart showing CL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) saw options trading volume of 5,560 contracts, representing approximately 556,000 underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 972,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 04, 2022, with 1,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,100 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 10,469 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,500 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

