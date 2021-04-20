Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CHTR, LL, TRIP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), where a total volume of 4,650 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 465,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.7% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $780 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $780 strike highlighted in orange:

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (Symbol: LL) options are showing a volume of 1,743 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 174,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of LL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 382,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,600 underlying shares of LL. Below is a chart showing LL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) options are showing a volume of 17,196 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 5,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,200 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

