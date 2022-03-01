Markets
CHRW

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CHRW, RCL, WMT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW), where a total of 11,225 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.2% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,800 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 26,671 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 41,587 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 11,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CHRW options, RCL options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHRW RCL WMT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular