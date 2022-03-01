Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CHRW, RCL, WMT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW), where a total of 11,225 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.2% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,800 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 26,671 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 41,587 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 11,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

