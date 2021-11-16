Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CHPT, AZEK, WDAY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT), where a total of 59,916 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.2% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 10,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

AZEK Co Inc (Symbol: AZEK) saw options trading volume of 6,587 contracts, representing approximately 658,700 underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of AZEK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,000 underlying shares of AZEK. Below is a chart showing AZEK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 7,181 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 718,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,400 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CHPT options, AZEK options, or WDAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

