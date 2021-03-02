Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CHGG, ARCB, COHR

BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chegg Inc (Symbol: CHGG), where a total volume of 10,251 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.9% of CHGG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 4,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 486,100 underlying shares of CHGG. Below is a chart showing CHGG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB) options are showing a volume of 1,110 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 111,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of ARCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 257,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,800 underlying shares of ARCB. Below is a chart showing ARCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coherent Inc (Symbol: COHR) saw options trading volume of 2,049 contracts, representing approximately 204,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 485,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,100 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

