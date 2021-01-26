Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CHEF, OPK, AXSM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chefs' Warehouse Inc (Symbol: CHEF), where a total of 4,210 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 421,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.6% of CHEF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 470,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,600 underlying shares of CHEF. Below is a chart showing CHEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

OPKO Health Inc (Symbol: OPK) saw options trading volume of 61,469 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 88.1% of OPK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 6,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 636,600 underlying shares of OPK. Below is a chart showing OPK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) saw options trading volume of 2,380 contracts, representing approximately 238,000 underlying shares or approximately 88.1% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 270,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,700 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

