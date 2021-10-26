Markets
CHEF

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CHEF, LOW, MEDP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chefs' Warehouse Inc (Symbol: CHEF), where a total volume of 4,636 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 463,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 221.1% of CHEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 209,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,300 underlying shares of CHEF. Below is a chart showing CHEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) options are showing a volume of 61,307 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 194.7% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 44,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medpace Holdings Inc (Symbol: MEDP) saw options trading volume of 2,546 contracts, representing approximately 254,600 underlying shares or approximately 183.3% of MEDP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 138,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,300 underlying shares of MEDP. Below is a chart showing MEDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

CHEF LOW MEDP

    Most Popular