Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CF, ZNGA, ANDE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF), where a total volume of 14,270 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,300 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Zynga Inc (Symbol: ZNGA) saw options trading volume of 124,410 contracts, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of ZNGA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 30,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of ZNGA. Below is a chart showing ZNGA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Andersons Inc (Symbol: ANDE) saw options trading volume of 1,352 contracts, representing approximately 135,200 underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of ANDE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 222,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,200 underlying shares of ANDE. Below is a chart showing ANDE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CF options, ZNGA options, or ANDE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

