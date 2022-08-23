Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CEIX, BMY, JPM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX), where a total volume of 3,166 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 316,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.1% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 718,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 35,371 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 461,400 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 49,650 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,500 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
