Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CCXI, VRRM, FICO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (Symbol: CCXI), where a total volume of 15,495 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 319.3% of CCXI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 485,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 398,700 underlying shares of CCXI. Below is a chart showing CCXI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Verra Mobility Corp (Symbol: VRRM) saw options trading volume of 21,684 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 303% of VRRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 715,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 5,982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 598,200 underlying shares of VRRM. Below is a chart showing VRRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) options are showing a volume of 4,036 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 403,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 288% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 140,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

