Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CCI, PM, AON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI), where a total volume of 8,718 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 871,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.7% of CCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,800 underlying shares of CCI. Below is a chart showing CCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) saw options trading volume of 29,812 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 61% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 12,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Aon plc (Symbol: AON) saw options trading volume of 5,235 contracts, representing approximately 523,500 underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of AON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 875,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,500 underlying shares of AON. Below is a chart showing AON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CCI options, PM options, or AON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

