Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CC, RUN, NVDA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chemours Co (Symbol: CC), where a total of 7,220 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 722,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.7% of CC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,400 underlying shares of CC. Below is a chart showing CC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) options are showing a volume of 33,906 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 657,500 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 276,544 contracts, representing approximately 27.7 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 19,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CC options, RUN options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

