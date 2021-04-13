Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CBRL, CFR, CTSH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Symbol: CBRL), where a total of 1,760 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 176,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.8% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 284,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR) saw options trading volume of 2,443 contracts, representing approximately 244,300 underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of CFR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 399,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,000 underlying shares of CFR. Below is a chart showing CFR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH) saw options trading volume of 17,041 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of CTSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,800 underlying shares of CTSH. Below is a chart showing CTSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CBRL options, CFR options, or CTSH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.