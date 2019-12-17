Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CAT, PVH, QRVO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT), where a total of 12,711 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.3% of CAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $148 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,700 underlying shares of CAT. Below is a chart showing CAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $148 strike highlighted in orange:

PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) options are showing a volume of 5,202 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 520,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) options are showing a volume of 7,210 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 721,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,500 underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

