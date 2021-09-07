Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CASY, ONEM, BYSI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY), where a total of 1,261 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 126,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.7% of CASY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 123,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,700 underlying shares of CASY. Below is a chart showing CASY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

1Life Healthcare Inc (Symbol: ONEM) options are showing a volume of 11,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.2% of ONEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,900 underlying shares of ONEM. Below is a chart showing ONEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And BeyondSpring Inc (Symbol: BYSI) saw options trading volume of 21,140 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 85.7% of BYSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 4,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,800 underlying shares of BYSI. Below is a chart showing BYSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

