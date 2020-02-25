Markets
CASH

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CASH, HEI, SAFM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CASH), where a total volume of 1,940 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 194,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79% of CASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 245,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 949 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,900 underlying shares of CASH. Below is a chart showing CASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) saw options trading volume of 3,437 contracts, representing approximately 343,700 underlying shares or approximately 78.1% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 440,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,600 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Sanderson Farms Inc (Symbol: SAFM) options are showing a volume of 3,251 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 325,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.9% of SAFM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 417,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of SAFM. Below is a chart showing SAFM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CASH options, HEI options, or SAFM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CASH HEI SAFM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular