Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CASH, HEI, SAFM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CASH), where a total volume of 1,940 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 194,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79% of CASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 245,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 949 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,900 underlying shares of CASH. Below is a chart showing CASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) saw options trading volume of 3,437 contracts, representing approximately 343,700 underlying shares or approximately 78.1% of HEI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 440,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,600 underlying shares of HEI. Below is a chart showing HEI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sanderson Farms Inc (Symbol: SAFM) options are showing a volume of 3,251 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 325,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.9% of SAFM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 417,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of SAFM. Below is a chart showing SAFM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

