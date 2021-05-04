Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CAR, OKTA, AVYA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total volume of 7,437 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 743,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.9% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,200 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 11,869 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 1,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,200 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avaya Holdings Corp (Symbol: AVYA) options are showing a volume of 5,014 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 501,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of AVYA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 823,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,700 underlying shares of AVYA. Below is a chart showing AVYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAR options, OKTA options, or AVYA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

