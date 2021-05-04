Markets
CAR

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CAR, OKTA, AVYA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total volume of 7,437 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 743,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.9% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,200 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 11,869 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 1,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,200 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Avaya Holdings Corp (Symbol: AVYA) options are showing a volume of 5,014 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 501,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of AVYA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 823,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,700 underlying shares of AVYA. Below is a chart showing AVYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CAR options, OKTA options, or AVYA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAR OKTA AVYA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular