Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CALM, X, COOP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM), where a total of 2,630 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 263,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.8% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 561,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,900 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 67,108 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 23,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) saw options trading volume of 3,770 contracts, representing approximately 377,000 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 826,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,300 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

