Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CALM, CVNA, RGR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM), where a total of 2,465 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 246,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.7% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 309,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,500 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 16,970 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 78.7% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 4,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,000 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) options are showing a volume of 3,019 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 301,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.6% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 384,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

