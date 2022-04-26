Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BZH, PARA, CSTM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Symbol: BZH), where a total volume of 1,606 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 160,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.5% of BZH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 312,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,100 underlying shares of BZH. Below is a chart showing BZH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) options are showing a volume of 39,538 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 590,000 underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM) options are showing a volume of 4,617 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 461,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 910,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BZH options, PARA options, or CSTM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

