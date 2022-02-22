Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BYND, UI, OCGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND), where a total of 28,501 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.2% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,600 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI) saw options trading volume of 1,327 contracts, representing approximately 132,700 underlying shares or approximately 85.1% of UI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 155,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,700 underlying shares of UI. Below is a chart showing UI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ocugen Inc (Symbol: OCGN) options are showing a volume of 74,479 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.8% of OCGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 9,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 961,000 underlying shares of OCGN. Below is a chart showing OCGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
