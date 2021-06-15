Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BYND, STLD, DOCU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND), where a total of 37,654 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.7% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,600 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) options are showing a volume of 15,095 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.9% of STLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 9,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 990,200 underlying shares of STLD. Below is a chart showing STLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 23,954 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.9% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring June 25, 2021, with 1,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,200 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BYND options, STLD options, or DOCU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

