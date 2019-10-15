Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BYND, NVDA, CMG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND), where a total of 81,482 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 385.9% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 5,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,600 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 232,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 295.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 18,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 10,939 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 240.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 454,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $840 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,900 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $840 strike highlighted in orange:

