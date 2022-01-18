Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BYND, GM, KBH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND), where a total of 35,460 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.6% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 7,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 767,100 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 150,756 contracts, representing approximately 15.1 million underlying shares or approximately 76.7% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 20,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And KB Home (Symbol: KBH) options are showing a volume of 18,702 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.5% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,100 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BYND options, GM options, or KBH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

