Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BXC, SPWR, CVX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BlueLinx Holdings Inc (Symbol: BXC), where a total of 889 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 88,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of BXC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 194,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,600 underlying shares of BXC. Below is a chart showing BXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR) options are showing a volume of 11,965 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,500 underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 54,604 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 2,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,800 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
