Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BURL, BAC, FSLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total volume of 4,698 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 469,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.3% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 190,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 15,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 16,009 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $128 strike put option expiring October 14, 2022, with 1,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,600 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

