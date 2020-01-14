Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BSX, CI, MS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX), where a total of 23,326 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.4% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,400 underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) options are showing a volume of 6,930 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 693,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,300 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 31,556 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 7,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 728,900 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BSX options, CI options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

