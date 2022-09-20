Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BOWL, KMB, INTC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bowlero Corp (Symbol: BOWL), where a total of 4,180 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 418,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of BOWL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 905,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of BOWL. Below is a chart showing BOWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) saw options trading volume of 6,380 contracts, representing approximately 638,000 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of KMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,100 underlying shares of KMB. Below is a chart showing KMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 176,314 contracts, representing approximately 17.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 21,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
