Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BOKF, HGV, IBM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF), where a total volume of 838 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 83,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of BOKF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 194,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,000 underlying shares of BOKF. Below is a chart showing BOKF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (Symbol: HGV) options are showing a volume of 3,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 309,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of HGV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 732,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of HGV. Below is a chart showing HGV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 26,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,900 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

