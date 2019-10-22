Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, FB, AMZN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 5,735 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 573,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 228.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 250,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1100 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,900 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 253,496 contracts, representing approximately 25.3 million underlying shares or approximately 199% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring October 25, 2019, with 22,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 50,026 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 169.5% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2000 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,500 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:

