Markets
BKNG

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, FB, AMZN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 5,735 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 573,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 228.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 250,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1100 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,900 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 253,496 contracts, representing approximately 25.3 million underlying shares or approximately 199% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring October 25, 2019, with 22,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 50,026 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 169.5% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2000 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,500 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, FB options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKNG FB AMZN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular