Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BJRI, AXSM, GILD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BJ's Restaurants Inc (Symbol: BJRI), where a total of 1,894 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 189,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.7% of BJRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 366,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of BJRI. Below is a chart showing BJRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) options are showing a volume of 1,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 180,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 351,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,700 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 46,969 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,700 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

