Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BILL, UWMC, CAR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bill.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL), where a total of 8,996 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 899,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.6% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,800 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC) saw options trading volume of 10,081 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 64.6% of UWMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,600 underlying shares of UWMC. Below is a chart showing UWMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 5,312 contracts, representing approximately 531,200 underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 823,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,400 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BILL options, UWMC options, or CAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
