Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BIGC, FRO, ESTC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BigCommerce Holdings Inc (Symbol: BIGC), where a total volume of 6,522 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 652,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.6% of BIGC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,800 underlying shares of BIGC. Below is a chart showing BIGC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Frontline Ltd (Symbol: FRO) saw options trading volume of 12,240 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of FRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 6,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 687,700 underlying shares of FRO. Below is a chart showing FRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC) saw options trading volume of 5,621 contracts, representing approximately 562,100 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BIGC options, FRO options, or ESTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

