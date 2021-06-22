Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BIG, PLUG, BURL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Big Lots, Inc. (Symbol: BIG), where a total of 13,532 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 140.7% of BIG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 961,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 6,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 653,300 underlying shares of BIG. Below is a chart showing BIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) saw options trading volume of 351,486 contracts, representing approximately 35.1 million underlying shares or approximately 136.9% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 23,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 6,304 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 630,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125.2% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 503,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,000 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

