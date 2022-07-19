Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BHVN, F, SI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: BHVN), where a total of 5,068 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 506,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.8% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 941,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,000 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) options are showing a volume of 291,661 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 24,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Silvergate Capital Corp (Symbol: SI) options are showing a volume of 5,438 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 543,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of SI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,200 underlying shares of SI. Below is a chart showing SI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

