Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BHVN, DPZ, FANG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: BHVN), where a total of 4,744 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 474,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.7% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 652,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,400 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 3,308 contracts, representing approximately 330,800 underlying shares or approximately 70.9% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 466,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,200 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:
And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) saw options trading volume of 17,262 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 68.9% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 7,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 746,400 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BHVN options, DPZ options, or FANG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
