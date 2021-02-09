Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BECN, TRIP, AKAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (Symbol: BECN), where a total of 2,431 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 243,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.9% of BECN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 368,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,800 underlying shares of BECN. Below is a chart showing BECN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) saw options trading volume of 15,712 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 5,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,000 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 13,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,200 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BECN options, TRIP options, or AKAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

