Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BE, GILD, SPG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE), where a total of 26,884 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.1% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 8,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 810,000 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 46,012 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $69 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 5,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 570,500 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:

And Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) saw options trading volume of 27,522 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 5,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,700 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BE options, GILD options, or SPG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

