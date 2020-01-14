Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BBY, ALGN, NTAP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total volume of 14,181 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.3% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,800 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 3,908 contracts, representing approximately 390,800 underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 643,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,200 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) options are showing a volume of 10,912 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 4,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,600 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

