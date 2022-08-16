Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BBBY, HUBG, FUBO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY), where a total volume of 1.7 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 172.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 485.5% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 146,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14.7 million underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG) options are showing a volume of 6,272 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 627,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 316.2% of HUBG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 198,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of HUBG. Below is a chart showing HUBG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO) options are showing a volume of 426,089 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 42.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 296% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 61,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BBBY options, HUBG options, or FUBO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

