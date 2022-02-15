Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BBBY, BG, OSH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY), where a total of 42,308 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 10,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG) saw options trading volume of 7,506 contracts, representing approximately 750,600 underlying shares or approximately 61% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,000 underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oak Street Health Inc (Symbol: OSH) saw options trading volume of 25,601 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of OSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 12,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of OSH. Below is a chart showing OSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BBBY options, BG options, or OSH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.