Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BBBY, BG, OSH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY), where a total of 42,308 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 10,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG) saw options trading volume of 7,506 contracts, representing approximately 750,600 underlying shares or approximately 61% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,000 underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oak Street Health Inc (Symbol: OSH) saw options trading volume of 25,601 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of OSH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 12,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of OSH. Below is a chart showing OSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BBBY options, BG options, or OSH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.