Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BALY, DG, RGR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bally's Corp (Symbol: BALY), where a total volume of 4,120 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 412,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.9% of BALY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 564,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of BALY. Below is a chart showing BALY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) saw options trading volume of 15,541 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 70.7% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 7,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 760,800 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) options are showing a volume of 838 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 83,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.1% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 126,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,900 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
