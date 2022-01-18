Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BAC, UNH, SONO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total volume of 336,049 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 33.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.7% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 27,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 21,172 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,300 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO) saw options trading volume of 14,131 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,500 underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
