Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BAC, TRN, SBUX

BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total volume of 239,937 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 24.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 27,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Trinity Industries, Inc. (Symbol: TRN) saw options trading volume of 4,698 contracts, representing approximately 469,800 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of TRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 964,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,600 underlying shares of TRN. Below is a chart showing TRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 30,698 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 3,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,600 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BAC options, TRN options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

