Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BAC, SUMO, CPB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total volume of 225,446 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 22.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 29,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Sumo Logic Inc (Symbol: SUMO) saw options trading volume of 5,103 contracts, representing approximately 510,300 underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of SUMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,600 underlying shares of SUMO. Below is a chart showing SUMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) saw options trading volume of 9,282 contracts, representing approximately 928,200 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of CPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 10, 2021, with 1,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,300 underlying shares of CPB. Below is a chart showing CPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

