BAC

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BAC, ITCI, AZO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total of 395,939 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 39.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.4% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 72.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25.50 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 135,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (Symbol: ITCI) options are showing a volume of 4,730 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 473,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of ITCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 900,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,600 underlying shares of ITCI. Below is a chart showing ITCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 1,455 contracts, representing approximately 145,500 underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 278,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $810 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $810 strike highlighted in orange:

BAC ITCI AZO

    Most Popular