Markets
BA

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BA, NOW, NTGR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 260,295 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 54.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 24,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 7,225 contracts, representing approximately 722,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR) saw options trading volume of 1,256 contracts, representing approximately 125,600 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 278,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,600 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BA options, NOW options, or NTGR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA NOW NTGR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular