Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BA, NOW, NTGR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 260,295 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 54.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 24,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 7,225 contracts, representing approximately 722,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR) saw options trading volume of 1,256 contracts, representing approximately 125,600 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 278,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,600 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BA options, NOW options, or NTGR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.